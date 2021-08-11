DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.