Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,807 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

