iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,945 shares.The stock last traded at $88.71 and had previously closed at $88.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

