23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 9.14 and last traded at 9.09. 5,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,389,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

