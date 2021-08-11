ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Down 5.8%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.80. 2,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 305,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $641.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.