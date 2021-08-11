National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

National HealthCare stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

