Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2209 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Open Text has raised its dividend by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

