Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

7/12/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was given a new $56.06 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

