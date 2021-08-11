Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,812 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,471% compared to the average daily volume of 179 put options.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

