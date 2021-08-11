26,428 Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMX. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth $79,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

