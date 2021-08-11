OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.20% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 467,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 175.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $870.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.