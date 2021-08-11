Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

