GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Hits $31.60 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $31.60 million and $5.07 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004984 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,142,945,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,070,853 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

