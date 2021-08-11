Brokers Set Expectations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $48.44 EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCT. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of ARCT opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $529,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.