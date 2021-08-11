Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Thermon Group in a report released on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

THR stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

