Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.29.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $406.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.93 and a 1 year high of $425.05.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

