Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,888 shares of company stock worth $4,708,047. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

