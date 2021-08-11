Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

CMI opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.90. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

