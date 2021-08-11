WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

