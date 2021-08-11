Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 703 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

