State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of OSIS opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.