Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,792,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the period.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

