Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 217.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $235,140,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $64,205,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $253,901.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

