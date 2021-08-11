Analysts Offer Predictions for Kaman Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Kaman in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE KAMN opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

