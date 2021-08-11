The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

