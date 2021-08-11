iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 503.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,162,000 after buying an additional 299,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 463,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 457,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 178,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IDV opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

