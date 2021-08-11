IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $144,433,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 506,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after buying an additional 204,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 395,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 239,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

