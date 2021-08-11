IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $243.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

