IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,479,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,297,000 after purchasing an additional 208,190 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,144,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 142,605 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.65. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

