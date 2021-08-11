Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Waitr has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

