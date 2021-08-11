Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $87.00

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 50.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

