IFP Advisors Inc Buys 384 Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROBO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBO opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89.

