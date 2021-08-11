IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

PJAN opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

