2,056 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.12. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.