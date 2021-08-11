Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

ProShares Ultra Industrials stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

