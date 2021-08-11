Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,089 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.52. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.74.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

