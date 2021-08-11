Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

