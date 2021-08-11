McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.