Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for electroCore, Inc. Increased by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for electroCore in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

