Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 175,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 72,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 19,277.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,390 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

