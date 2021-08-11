Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of PLNT opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

