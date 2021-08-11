Apellis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,607 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,030% compared to the average volume of 243 put options.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 60,546 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

APLS opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

