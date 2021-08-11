Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III Sells 1,700 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SCI opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Service Co. International by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

