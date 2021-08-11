Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker Sells 9,106 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Decker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79.

On Friday, July 9th, Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58.

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $130.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

