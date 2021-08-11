Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

