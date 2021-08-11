Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAAC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAAC opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

