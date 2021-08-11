iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Position Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

