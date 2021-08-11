DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $888,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 119,937 shares worth $5,226,337. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

