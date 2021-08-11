Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETCU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $23,500,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $22,500,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $17,000,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,922,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000.

Shares of TETCU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

