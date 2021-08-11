DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

